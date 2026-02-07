Terradot acquires Eion to accelerate carbon removal

Terradot has snapped up Eion's assets, bringing together two big names in enhanced rock weathering (ERW) to fight climate change. Now, with Eion's projects, patents, and team on board, they're aiming to speed up carbon removal tech on a global scale.

The 2 companies will now handle over 400,000 tons of contracts By joining forces, Terradot and Eion are handling over 400,000 tons of contracts for companies like Google and Microsoft.

They'll share data and tools to make tracking their impact more reliable across different countries.

Rob Parker and Ana Pavlovic Hans share their thoughts Terradot's CFO Rob Parker says this acquisition builds a stronger track record and opens doors for more funding.

Eion's CEO Ana Pavlovic Hans feels the team is now even more ready to deliver real results.

Their scientists also highlight that better field data will help prove their progress.