Company behind Terra crypto collapse files for bankruptcy protection

By Rishabh Raj 05:02 pm Jan 22, 2024

The TerraUSD crash dealt a blow to the cryptocurrency market's reputation and triggered increased regulatory scrutiny

Terraform Labs, responsible for the notorious TerraUSD stablecoin crash, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. This comes two years after the dramatic downfall of TerraUSD and its associated cryptocurrency, Luna, which caused a ripple effect in the global crypto market and erased billions of dollars in investor value. The bankruptcy filing aims to help Terraform Labs "navigate ongoing legal proceedings" while maintaining operations, fulfilling financial obligations to employees and vendors, and even expanding their Web3 offerings.

Bankruptcy filing amid legal challenges

Skepticism surrounds Terraform Labs's intentions, as critics view this move as a desperate attempt to protect assets and dodge responsibility for the TerraUSD fiasco. The company and its co-founder Do Kwon are facing numerous legal challenges, including a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accusing them of a $40 billion crypto fraud. The TerraUSD crash not only damaged the reputation of the cryptocurrency market but also led to increased regulatory scrutiny.

What led to the crash?

The catastraophic crash of TerraUSD and Luna on May 7, 2022, happened because a lot of people suddenly removed over $2 billion worth of TerraUSD from the Anchor Protocol. This created a chain reaction that ended up causing the values of both TerraUSD and Luna to drop significantly. Panic selling of TerraUSD led to an excessive minting of Luna, resulting in an unexpected surge in Luna's circulating supply. The over-supply, coupled with under-demand, caused a sharp decline in Luna's value.

Crypto market repercussions and future

Although the market has somewhat bounced back, the Terraform Labs bankruptcy serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks and volatility associated with cryptocurrencies. Adding to the uncertainty is a recent delay in the trial aimed at extraditing Kwon, which further complicates the legal landscape surrounding Terraform Labs and its future in the fast-paced world of digital currencies.