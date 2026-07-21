Tesla expands robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa before earnings
Tesla just brought its self-driving robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa, making it easier for folks in Florida to catch a ride without ever touching the wheel.
The rollout comes right before Tesla's big earnings update, so all eyes are on how this tech is catching on.
The service started in Austin in June last year and now covers several cities across Texas and Florida.
Tesla relies on cameras and AI
You can summon a fully autonomous Tesla through the app; just pick your destination and let the car do the rest.
Unlike competitors like Waymo that use lidar sensors, Tesla relies only on cameras and smart AI software for navigation.
Elon Musk says safety testing has slowed things down, but he's aiming big with plans for Cybercab: a future ride with no pedals or steering wheel at all.