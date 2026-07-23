Tesla robotaxi rollout misses half US population target by 2025

Tesla's robotaxis have logged 2.5 million miles with paying riders (including 611549km without backup drivers), but city regulations and tricky operations are slowing things down.

Executives say they are focused on ironing out these issues before growing the fleet further.

Meanwhile, competitor Waymo had logged more than 220 million autonomous miles through the end of March.

Through it all, Elon Musk says safety is still Tesla's top priority as it figures things out.