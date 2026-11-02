Tesla, Samsung oppose Trump's new tariffs on Vietnam
What's the story
Tesla and Samsung have opposed the imposition of new tariffs on Vietnamese goods by the US. The opposition comes as a trade investigation into Vietnam's intellectual property practices nears its conclusion, with a deadline set for November 29. The Trump administration had launched this probe in May over allegations of IP violations by the Southeast Asian nation.
Supply chain concerns
Tesla warns of supply chain disruptions
Tesla and Samsung have warned that new tariffs could disrupt supply chains and increase costs for American manufacturers.
The electric vehicle maker has urged the US Trade Representative (USTR) to consider these factors before imposing additional duties.
It argued that certain advanced components and precision manufacturing equipment cannot be sourced domestically, despite significant investments in US production capacity.
Manufacturing impact
Samsung's US unit also opposes proposed tariffs
Samsung's US unit has also opposed the proposed tariffs, stressing Vietnam's critical role in its manufacturing operations and American supply chains.
The country produces a major share of Samsung's smartphones and network equipment for the US market.
The South Korean tech giant is also Vietnam's largest foreign investor, with investments of around $25 billion there.
Industry opposition
Retail groups, trade associations join the opposition
Retail groups and trade associations representing industries with significant manufacturing operations in Vietnam, such as footwear and apparel, have also opposed the proposed tariffs.
They cite their extensive manufacturing presence in Vietnam as a reason against additional duties.
However, some American industrial groups are calling for tougher action against alleged unfair trade practices by Vietnam.
Piracy concerns
Software, film, music industry groups call for stronger enforcement
Software, film, and music industry groups have called for stronger enforcement against IP violations and online piracy.
The Business Software Alliance (BSA), which counts Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM among its members, said that about three-quarters of software installed on personal computers in Vietnam was unlicensed.
Meanwhile, the Motion Picture Association has described Vietnam as a major hub for online piracy.
Trade imbalance
Vietnam's trade surplus with the US continues to grow
The tariff debate comes as Vietnam's trade surplus with the US continues to grow.
Vietnamese exports to the US surged 42% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period in 2025.
This makes it Washington's largest goods-trade deficit partner ahead of China and Mexico.
The US currently imposes a general 12.5% tariff on Vietnamese goods, which was imposed in July after an investigation into alleged failures to prevent imports of products made using forced labor.