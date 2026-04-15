Tesla shares jump as Elon Musk reveals AI5 chip design
Business
Tesla's stock just shot up over 8% after Elon Musk shared that the design for its next-generation AI5 self-driving chip is done.
Production is expected to scale in 2027, showing Tesla's big push into smarter AI and robotics.
The announcement got investors excited, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rising, even though the Dow slipped a bit.
Barclays $360 target, UBS hold $352
Barclays is sticking with a $360 price target for Tesla, highlighting cool projects like Robotaxi and Full Self-Driving tech.
UBS, though, has dialed things back to "Hold" with a $352 target, pointing out possible bumps ahead as EV demand and AI spending shift.
They're expecting car deliveries to stay flat at 1.6 million in 2026 before climbing to 2 million by 2030.