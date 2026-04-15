Tesla shares jump as Elon Musk reveals AI5 chip design Business Apr 15, 2026

Tesla's stock just shot up over 8% after Elon Musk shared that the design for its next-generation AI5 self-driving chip is done.

Production is expected to scale in 2027, showing Tesla's big push into smarter AI and robotics.

The announcement got investors excited, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rising, even though the Dow slipped a bit.