Tesla to spend €3 billion on Cybercab factory near Berlin
Tesla just announced a massive €3 billion ($3.31 billion) investment to expand its only European factory near Berlin.
The big plan: Build a new facility that will crank out up to 1 million Cybercabs, giving Tesla a serious boost in Europe at a time when traditional carmakers are struggling with high costs and low demand.
Tesla aims to start production 2029
Tesla aims to file for permits by the end of this year, break ground in 2027, and start production in 2029.
This expansion isn't just about more cars: it's about expanding Tesla's only European factory near Berlin while local rivals hit speed bumps.