Texmaco Rail Q1 FY27 net profit surges 67% to 50L/cr

The company isn't sticking to just trains anymore. Texmaco is investing around ₹200 crore in defense projects under Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming for long-term growth.

Plus, it secured a massive letter of award worth over ₹4,045 crore from South Africa for freight wagons and locomotives, with a proposed 15-year maintenance partnership.

Management is hoping to boost railway revenue by at least 20% this year and double overall business within five years by branching out into new sectors.