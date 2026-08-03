Texmaco Rail Q1 FY27 net profit surges 67% to 50L/cr
Business
Texmaco Rail just pulled off a big win: its net profit for the first quarter of FY27 shot up 67% to ₹50 crore, even though revenue dropped by 17%.
Its operating margin held steady at 8%, showing it's running things efficiently despite the dip in sales.
Texmaco: 4045L/cr award, 200L/cr defense
The company isn't sticking to just trains anymore. Texmaco is investing around ₹200 crore in defense projects under Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming for long-term growth.
Plus, it secured a massive letter of award worth over ₹4,045 crore from South Africa for freight wagons and locomotives, with a proposed 15-year maintenance partnership.
Management is hoping to boost railway revenue by at least 20% this year and double overall business within five years by branching out into new sectors.