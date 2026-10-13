TFG London hit by cyberattack online orders paused stores open
Business
TFG London, behind brands like Phase Eight, Hobbs, and Whistles, was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend.
Online orders are on hold while they figure out if customer data was taken, but you can still shop in their physical stores.
The company has engaged external cybersecurity specialists and reported the incident to the relevant UK authorities.
Asos among retailers targeted by hackers
This isn't just a one-off: retailers like Asos have been targeted recently too, showing how common these attacks are getting.
Experts warn that hackers love going after retail companies for their data.
TFG London says they'll keep customers in the loop if any personal information was affected.