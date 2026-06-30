Tim Cook and Elon Musk call memory chip shortage unprecedented
Business
Big names like Tim Cook and Elon Musk are calling the current memory chip shortage a once-in-a-century event.
With AI technology booming and technology giants pouring money into massive data centers, demand for memory chips has gone through the roof, leading to price jumps that even industry veterans say they've never seen before.
Apple Microsoft raise prices Tesla Terafab
Because of the shortage, Apple has bumped up prices on MacBooks, iPads, and HomePods.
Microsoft is set to raise Xbox prices starting August 1.
Meanwhile, Musk says Tesla is working on its own chip-making facility (the Terafab initiative) to help meet this crazy demand and keep things moving.