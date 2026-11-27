Titan shares rise as gold recovers and US dollar weakens
Titan's stock jumped 1.43% on Friday, trading at ₹4,697.40 at 1.26pm on the NSE after hitting a high of ₹4,806.10.
The boost came as gold prices recovered about 4%, thanks to increased buying and a weaker US dollar, good news for Titan since jewelry is a big part of its business.
Titan trades 11.32L shares worth ₹536cr
11.32 lakh Titan shares changed hands, with trading worth ₹536 crore and a market cap topping ₹4,17,259.50 crore.
Even with its high P/E ratio (58.46), Titan has outperformed the Nifty 50 this year with a solid 16.08% return while many stocks have struggled.
Still, some analysts are cautious: if US inflation keeps rising, it could shake up gold prices and impact future gains for companies like Titan.