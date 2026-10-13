TOI Founders's Forum explores sustainable businesses P. Anbalagan felicitates entrepreneurs
Business
The Times of India's Founders's Forum brought together entrepreneurs to swap stories about what it really takes to build sustainable businesses today.
Dr. P. Anbalagan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries, Investment and Services Department, Government of Maharashtra, felicitated the participating entrepreneurs for their contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Panelists stress resilience purpose and support
Panelists like Dr. Ajay Yadav (Physio Fit Guru) and Pawan Kaushik (PNP Polymers) talked about staying resilient when things get tough and why mixing perseverance with fresh ideas matters.
The big takeaway? It's not just about profit: building something meaningful means leading with purpose and supporting each other along the way.