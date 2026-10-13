Tonbo Imaging launches IPO to raise ₹852cr, existing shareholders selling

The IPO comes as Tonbo adapts to big shifts in India's defense sector and looks to grow globally: it has empanelled itself for defense programs across 24 countries.

Despite some tougher competition lately, the company is sticking to niche defense contracts for stability.

CEO Arvind Lakshmikumar says they're not raising new money this time since they secured funds last year and have working capital lines and term loans with banks, letting them stay focused on what makes them unique.