Tonbo Imaging valued about ₹4,000cr after over ₹413cr stake sale

Big moves in defense tech: Amansa Investments, SBI Mutual Fund, and HDFC Life Insurance Company among others just invested over ₹413 crore in Tonbo Imaging, valuing the company at about ₹4,000 crore.

This deal happened as existing investors like CEAQ Singapore and CEAQ India sold their shares to these big players.

Notably, Amansa picked up 24.32 lakh shares for around ₹170.24 crore, just before Tonbo's much-anticipated IPO.