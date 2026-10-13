Tonbo Imaging valued about ₹4,000cr after over ₹413cr stake sale
Big moves in defense tech: Amansa Investments, SBI Mutual Fund, and HDFC Life Insurance Company among others just invested over ₹413 crore in Tonbo Imaging, valuing the company at about ₹4,000 crore.
This deal happened as existing investors like CEAQ Singapore and CEAQ India sold their shares to these big players.
Notably, Amansa picked up 24.32 lakh shares for around ₹170.24 crore, just before Tonbo's much-anticipated IPO.
Tonbo IPO offers 1.22cr shares OFS
Tonbo Imaging's IPO is coming up from October 15-19, 2026, offering 1.22 crore shares through an offer for sale (so no new shares are being created).
Started in 2003 and shifted to defense tech in 2012, Tonbo now builds advanced surveillance gear (think thermal imaging and missile guidance systems) for defense forces worldwide.