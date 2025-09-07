Next Article
Top 7 firms gain ₹1.06 lakh crore in market cap
Seven of India's biggest companies saw their combined market value jump by ₹1.06 lakh crore in the first week of September 2025, matching a strong run in the stock market as Sensex and Nifty both climbed over 1%.
Bajaj Finance, Reliance lead gains
Bajaj Finance led the pack, adding nearly ₹38,000 crore to its value, followed by Reliance Industries with a ₹23,000 crore boost.
HDFC Bank, LIC, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank also posted solid growth.
TCS, Infosys, HUL among top losers
While finance and energy stocks soared, tech giants like TCS and Infosys lost ground—TCS dropped over ₹13,000 crore in value and Infosys shed about ₹10,400 crore.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever also slipped by more than ₹6,000 crore.