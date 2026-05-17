Reliance Industries was the biggest loser

Market cap of India's top 9 firms down ₹3.12L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:08 pm May 17, 202602:08 pm

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of nine out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has witnessed a massive drop of ₹3.12 lakh crore last week. Reliance Industries was the biggest loser, with its market valuation plummeting by ₹1.34 lakh crore to ₹18.08 lakh crore. The fall comes amid a broader downturn in the Indian stock market, with Sensex and Nifty both witnessing significant declines last week.