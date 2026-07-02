Top Indian firms now rate executives on AI performance metrics
Big Indian firms are starting to judge their top leaders on how well they use AI, not just traditional stuff like profits or team management.
For many senior roles in banks and consulting, driving AI projects now makes up 5% to 15% of performance reviews.
Leaders are expected to show real gains in productivity and efficiency through smart tech moves.
Axis Bank, Reliance Industries push AI
Axis Bank is making its leaders focus on several AI projects and even hired an official "AI officer" this June, one of the first for any Indian bank.
Reliance Industries is also pushing its top execs to explore AI across different business areas.
Experts think these kinds of tech-focused performance metrics will soon spread beyond just the C-suite as more companies get serious about using AI.