Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts ₹5,652cr dividend and profit turnaround
Business
Toyota Kirloskar Motor just reported a huge leap in its FY26 numbers: dividends soared to ₹5,652 crore (up from ₹87 crore five years ago).
The company posted a profit turnaround of ₹5,225 crore after earlier losses, reported a profit of ₹5,672 crore in FY25.
It's a big win for Toyota, which owns most of the company.
Toyota plans 3rd Maharashtra plant
Dividends per share jumped from ₹1.26 to ₹81 as sales climbed 19%, way ahead of India's overall car market growth.
To keep up with demand, Toyota announced plans in May to build a third plant in Maharashtra that will boost capacity by 2029.
Royalty payments also shot up, pushing total remittances from India past ₹7,000 crore during the last fiscal.