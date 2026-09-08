Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts ₹5,652cr dividend and profit turnaround

Toyota Kirloskar Motor just reported a huge leap in its FY26 numbers: dividends soared to ₹5,652 crore (up from ₹87 crore five years ago).

The company posted a profit turnaround of ₹5,225 crore after earlier losses, reported a profit of ₹5,672 crore in FY25.

It's a big win for Toyota, which owns most of the company.