Toyota Kirloskar Motor to invest ₹18,103cr in 3 Maharashtra plants
Business
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reportedly investing an estimated ₹18,103 crore ($1.9 billion) to build three new car plants in Maharashtra by 2030.
This expansion will nearly triple its production in India and is set to boost both local car sales and exports.
Toyota targets 1 million India output
With these new plants Toyota wants to ramp up its annual output in India to one million vehicles, making the country its fourth biggest global hub after Japan, China, and the US.
The facilities will serve both Indian customers and international markets, putting India firmly on Toyota's global map.