Toyota to modernize with 400,000 robots and 1 trillion yen
Toyota just announced a massive tech upgrade: it is projecting that its modernization effort could require about 400,000 robots across its own operations, group companies, and major suppliers.
The investment, about 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) a year from 2028, could require replacing aging equipment and adding brand-new installations with robots, all revealed at a recent tech event in Brussels.
Toyota deploys humanoid robots aiding takumi
Around 150,000 robots will go into Toyota Group plants, with about 250,000 heading to supplier and partner sites.
These aren't your average bots: Toyota's using platforms like the ELEY humanoid robot that actually learns tasks from humans.
The idea? Let robots handle repetitive jobs so skilled workers (takumi) can focus on the tricky stuff that needs real expertise, making production smoother and keeping quality high across the board.