TRAI updates interconnection rules, modernizes RIO, effective January 1, 2027
TRAI is shaking up how telecom companies connect with each other, rolling out updated interconnection rules starting January 1, 2027.
The new guidelines modernize the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) system and set clearer standards for who holds major market power.
It's all about making sure agreements are fair and up to date.
TRAI mandates RIO compliance, sets fines
Now, every interconnection deal has to stick to the official RIO, unless both sides agree on changes and let TRAI know within 15 days.
There's also a new model RIO that spells out technical standards and service quality expectations.
And if companies drag their feet or don't comply? They could be slapped with fines of up to ₹1 lakh per day (maximum ₹25 lakh per area), plus extra penalties for delayed SMP-related data submissions.
Basically, TRAI wants everyone playing by the same rulebook: no shortcuts.