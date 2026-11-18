OpenAI bugging case defendant to go on trial in January
What's the story
A US federal judge has set January 20, 2027 as the trial date for Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national. Alfozan is accused of planting a recording device in an OpenAI conference room during his tenure as an engineering lead at the artificial intelligence company. The trial will be held at the US District Court in San Francisco.
Legal strategy
Alfozan's attorney pushes for speedy trial
Alfozan's attorney, David Rizk, has pushed for a speedy trial.
He argued that prosecutors have been slow in providing evidence related to the case.
Rizk also claimed that there is no evidence linking Alfozan to espionage activities.
This comes after prosecutors successfully argued last month that he should be detained without bail due to his alleged bugging, which could pose a danger to the national security of the United States.
Case details
Alfozan charged with 1 count of intercepting oral communications
Alfozan, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with one count of intercepting oral communications.
If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
Prosecutors say Alfozan was arrested after OpenAI staff found a recording device wrapped in toilet paper, and placed behind a TV in the conference room at its San Francisco headquarters last September.
Investigation progress
Surveillance footage captured Alfozan examining device
Surveillance footage captured Alfozan examining the device in the room.
Assistant US Attorney Nick Parker told Judge Vince Chhabria on Tuesday that government investigators have been locked out of Alfozan's phone but have also collected one other phone, a tablet, and two laptops.
Prosecutors also obtained 160 hours of recordings from meetings in a conference room.
Court directive
Judge orders prosecutors to expedite evidence provision
Judge Chhabria has ordered prosecutors to turn over all FBI reports to Alfozan's attorney by November 24.
He also directed them to expedite the process of providing other evidence for trial use.
The judge said, "We need to make sure that you get whatever discovery you're entitled to promptly," stressing timely disclosure of information.
Company response
OpenAI fired Alfozan after his arrest
OpenAI, which fired Alfozan after his arrest, has said it lacked proof of him taking source code or customer data.
The judge also asked prosecutors to provide any evidence that might show Alfozan carrying out economic espionage, stealing trade secrets, or acting as an unregistered foreign agent within seven days.
However, Parker said he was not aware of any such evidence at this time.