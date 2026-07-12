Tripura secures ₹10,000cr in investment proposals from Google, Salesforce

Policy impact

MoUs signed with Google, Salesforce among others

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha said organizing the conclave is a matter of immense pride for the state. He added that it reflects Tripura's positive economic policies, development-oriented outlook, and investor-friendly environment. The Directorate of Information Technology signed 43 MoUs worth over ₹10,000 crore during the conclave. Among key partnerships were those with Google for digital transformation, AI cloud infrastructure, technology ecosystem development, and Salesforce for AI-enabled citizen services, CRM solutions, and digital governance platforms.