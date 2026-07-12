Tripura secures ₹10,000cr in investment proposals from Google, Salesforce
What's the story
Tripura recently held the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, which witnessed a huge response from investors and industry leaders. The two-day event saw the signing of 43 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and 11 Expressions of Interest in IT and allied sectors. The agreements are worth over ₹10,000 crore and focus on digital transformation and emerging technologies.
Event highlights
Tripura's digital transformation journey
The conclave showcased Tripura's digital infrastructure, progressive policy framework, and innovation ecosystem. It facilitated partnerships in IT, AI, cloud computing, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, Power, Manufacturing, and Green Energy, among others. Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the event with other cabinet ministers and senior officials from the government of Tripura.
Growth trajectory
Union minister Piyush Goyal lauds Tripura's efforts
Saha emphasized Tripura's rapid growth, doubling its GSDP in six years. He also highlighted improvements in national highways, network connectivity, waterways, and banking infrastructure. Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Tripura's strategic location and strong digital infrastructure under India's Act East Policy. He said industries coming to the state enjoy excellent connectivity and strong digital infrastructure.
Policy impact
State government's investor-friendly policies
Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister for Information and Technology, Finance and Planning & Coordination, highlighted the state government's investor-friendly policies. He encouraged investors to consider Tripura as a preferred destination for IT investments. On Day 1 of the conclave, Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Director, Department of Information Technology, presented various policies introduced in recent years in the IT sector.
Ecosystem growth
Airtel to invest ₹200 crore for data center in Agartala
Jeya Ragul Geshan B said that Tripura's growing IT infrastructure and human capital offer huge advantages to the sector in the region. He also revealed Airtel's ₹200 crore investment for a data center in Agartala. Kiran Gitte, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura, emphasized the government's focus on business reforms with single-window clearances for all approvals.
Policy impact
MoUs signed with Google, Salesforce among others
Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha said organizing the conclave is a matter of immense pride for the state. He added that it reflects Tripura's positive economic policies, development-oriented outlook, and investor-friendly environment. The Directorate of Information Technology signed 43 MoUs worth over ₹10,000 crore during the conclave. Among key partnerships were those with Google for digital transformation, AI cloud infrastructure, technology ecosystem development, and Salesforce for AI-enabled citizen services, CRM solutions, and digital governance platforms.