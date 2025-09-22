True Colors to launch ₹128cr IPO next week

Offer consists of fresh and offer-for-sale shares

The offer includes around 57 lakh new shares plus 10 lakh shares sold by the promoters.

Most of the money will go toward working capital, paying off debt, and general corporate purposes.

Founded in October 2021, True Colors reported a revenue of ₹233.65 crore and a profit of ₹24.69 crore for FY25.

After the IPO wraps up, the company's shares are proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.