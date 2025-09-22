Next Article
True Colors to launch ₹128cr IPO next week
Business
True Colors, a Surat-based company that sells digital textile printers, is rolling out its IPO from September 23 to 25.
The goal is to raise about ₹128 crore, with shares priced between ₹181 and ₹191 each.
If you're curious about early action, anchor investors can start bidding on September 22.
Offer consists of fresh and offer-for-sale shares
The offer includes around 57 lakh new shares plus 10 lakh shares sold by the promoters.
Most of the money will go toward working capital, paying off debt, and general corporate purposes.
Founded in October 2021, True Colors reported a revenue of ₹233.65 crore and a profit of ₹24.69 crore for FY25.
After the IPO wraps up, the company's shares are proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform.