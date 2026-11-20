Trump administration approved nearly 900,000 AI chips to China
Turns out, the Trump administration gave the go-ahead for nearly 900,000 AI chip shipments from NVIDIA and AMD to China between December 2025 and May 2026.
This was confirmed by a US House Foreign Affairs Committee report, which also noted that while companies asked for way more chips (3.4 million), only a fraction got approved.
Chips shipped to Pentagon-listed firms
The chips, NVIDIA's H200 and AMD's MI325X, were among approved shipments for big Chinese tech names like Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and BYD.
These firms are on the Pentagon list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies.
NVIDIA says these exports were tightly controlled and limited in volume.
The public release of these export details highlights ongoing concerns about advanced tech ending up in the wrong hands.