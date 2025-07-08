Next Article
Trump Media unveils 'Truth+' streaming platform
Trump Media & Technology Group just launched Truth+, its own global streaming service, and it's kicking things off with the Newsmax channel.
This move is all about reaching more viewers worldwide, especially after Newsmax went public earlier this year.
Truth+ now available on multiple platforms
Truth+ is now live on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and more—after some beta testing in June.
The launch gave Trump Media's stock a slight bump (up 0.6%), while Newsmax saw a small dip (down 2.6%).
Both companies are hoping this team-up helps them stand out in the crowded streaming world.