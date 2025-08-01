Next Article
Trump postpones tariffs on imports from 66 countries
President Trump has decided to delay new tariffs on goods from 66 countries—including the EU and Taiwan—until August 7, 2025.
He says things are moving "very well, very smooth," but also hinted that ongoing talks might change how these tariffs play out.
Legal challenges and economic impact
The tariffs cover nearly $3 trillion in imports, which has businesses and shoppers bracing for possible price hikes and uncertainty.
Legal challenges are underway, with US courts reviewing if these moves even hold up under a decades-old law.
Some countries like Switzerland and Norway could get hit harder due to unresolved deals.
Ford's already warning it could lose $2 billion because of the tariffs—just adding to worries about inflation and the bigger economic picture.
