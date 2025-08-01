Trump postpones tariffs on imports from 66 countries

Legal challenges and economic impact

The tariffs cover nearly $3 trillion in imports, which has businesses and shoppers bracing for possible price hikes and uncertainty.

Legal challenges are underway, with US courts reviewing if these moves even hold up under a decades-old law.

Some countries like Switzerland and Norway could get hit harder due to unresolved deals.

Ford's already warning it could lose $2 billion because of the tariffs—just adding to worries about inflation and the bigger economic picture.

