Next Article
Microsoft posts record $27.2B profit amid layoffs
Microsoft just posted a huge $27.2 billion profit for Q2 2025—a 24% jump from last year—thanks to booming demand for AI and cloud services.
But even with record earnings, the company laid off about 9,000 employees recently to focus resources on building out its next-gen AI infrastructure.
Azure cloud revenue hit $75 billion, up 34% y-o-y
Azure cloud revenue hit $75 billion, up 34% year-on-year
Nearly 4% of Microsoft's 228,000 employees were let go recently
Over 9,000 jobs cut across departments so far in 2025
CEO Satya Nadella on AI-first future
Microsoft now uses AI to speed up development and reshape how teams work.
CEO Satya Nadella called this moment an "enigma of success," as big wins and tough changes happen side by side during the company's bold leap into an "AI-first" future.