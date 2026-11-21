'Tremendous penalties': Trump threatens tech firms that build datacenters overseas
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose "tremendous penalties" on American tech companies that set up data centers outside the country. The warning came during a press conference at the White House, where he stressed his desire for such facilities to be established in America only. "We're not allowing datacenters to go into other countries, because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen," Trump said, adding that China would take advantage of them.
Community benefits
Communities urged to extract concessions from data center developers
Trump also urged American communities to extract concessions from developers of data centers.
He said, "You ought to take advantage of the datacenters. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don't shut them off."
This comes as many Americans are opposing the construction of data centers near their homes.
In response, the US tech industry is promising less government support and more transparency while offering financial incentives to towns and cities that allow server warehouses.
Tech restrictions
New rules to limit remote access to advanced chips
The Trump administration recently announced new rules to limit remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers.
The move is aimed at curbing China's ability to use these chips for training its artificial intelligence models.
However, a House committee revealed that the US had approved sales of nearly 900,000 AI chips to China in six months.
Iran concerns
Iran nuclear threat a 'rumor': Trump
When asked about reports of Iran planning to detonate a nuclear-laced explosive in Washington DC, Trump dismissed it as a "rumor."
He said, "If they do, we're going to fight."
The president also defended Vice President JD Vance after he blamed the Republican midterm losses on the Iran war.
Trump agreed with Vance's statement and reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.