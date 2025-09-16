Next Article
Trump to meet PM Starmer at Chequers on Thursday
Business
US President Donald Trump is heading to the UK this week, with over $10 billion in new deals on the table—in technology and nuclear projects.
He'll meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday, joined by the heads of NVIDIA and OpenAI.
US-UK nuclear energy partnership
This trip is being called a landmark science and tech partnership, spotlighting a £400 million Google Cloud deal.
The US and UK want to speed up nuclear projects by working together on safety checks, aiming to boost energy security and cut reliance on Russian nuclear materials by 2028.
There's also a push for more private investment, like X-energy's advanced reactors, making this a major step for both countries' futures.