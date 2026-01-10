The cap would come into effect from January 20

Trump proposes 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Jan 10, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

US President Donald Trump has proposed a one-year cap of 10% on credit card interest rates. He made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the American public is being "ripped off." The cap would come into effect from January 20, marking the first anniversary of Trump's return to the White House. However, he did not clarify how this cap would be implemented or if he was seeking voluntary compliance from credit card companies or government action to enforce his proposal.