Trump, Xi discuss Jensen Huang controversy
What's the story
US President Donald Trump confirmed that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "briefly" discussed the case of NVIDIA's former CEO Jensen Huang. The discussion took place during Trump's visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. However, no further details were given on what was said about Huang or how it fit into the larger conversation surrounding AI and trade.
Controversy deepens
Alice Huang suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative
On November 6, the Financial Times reported that Jensen had a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech firm and NVIDIA business partner.
Two days later, Jensen issued a statement acknowledging an extramarital affair without naming her, before resigning as NVIDIA CEO on November 12.
The fallout comes amid heightened scrutiny, as Alice is suspected of being a Chinese spy and Megaspeed is currently under investigation for allegedly diverting restricted NVIDIA chips to China.
Corporate actions
NVIDIA board rules out possibility of Jensen returning as CEO
In light of the ongoing controversy, the NVIDIA board has ruled out any possibility of Jensen returning as CEO. A committee has been formed to oversee national-security and export-control issues.
Meanwhile, Trump has said he hasn't heard that the affair posed a national security threat or that Alice was a spy.
This comes as US intelligence agencies continue to investigate her possible links with China's security ministry and what information she may have shared.