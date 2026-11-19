On November 6, the Financial Times reported that Jensen had a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech firm and NVIDIA business partner.

Two days later, Jensen issued a statement acknowledging an extramarital affair without naming her, before resigning as NVIDIA CEO on November 12.

The fallout comes amid heightened scrutiny, as Alice is suspected of being a Chinese spy and Megaspeed is currently under investigation for allegedly diverting restricted NVIDIA chips to China.