Trump's $1,000-$2,000 payments to Americans hinge on tariffs
Business
Donald Trump wants to give Americans a dividend of $1,000 to $2,000 using cash raised from tariffs he put in place earlier this year.
He says it's a way to help people directly and tackle the national debt at the same time—but Congress would have to sign off before anyone sees a payment.
Tariffs and the law
Trump's tariffs have already pulled in about $215 billion in 2025, but their legality is being challenged.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in November on whether these tariffs can stay.
If they're upheld, those payments could actually happen; if not, the government might owe huge refunds—up to $1 trillion—which could throw a wrench into both Trump's plan and federal finances.