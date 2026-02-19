Truth Social to launch America First ETF

Yorkville's big ETF push

This move is part of a bigger push—Yorkville entered into an agreement in January to acquire the God Bless America ETF, a transaction expected to close in Q2 2026 and subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

If both transactions close, Truth Social Funds's portfolio would increase from under $50 million to about $180 million.

The goal? To give investors more options to back companies that align with "America First" values.

As Point Bridge's Hal Lambert puts it, this is for people who want their investments to reflect what matters most to them.