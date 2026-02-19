Truth Social to launch America First ETF
Yorkville America Equities, which manages Truth Social Funds, plans to buy the Point Bridge America First ETF (also known as MAGA).
If shareholders approve, the fund will be rebranded as the Truth Social America First ETF by mid-2026.
Yorkville's big ETF push
This move is part of a bigger push—Yorkville entered into an agreement in January to acquire the God Bless America ETF, a transaction expected to close in Q2 2026 and subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
If both transactions close, Truth Social Funds's portfolio would increase from under $50 million to about $180 million.
The goal? To give investors more options to back companies that align with "America First" values.
As Point Bridge's Hal Lambert puts it, this is for people who want their investments to reflect what matters most to them.
Transition details
After the deal, Yorkville takes over as main adviser while Point Bridge keeps managing day-to-day investments.
Tuttle Capital steps in for trading duties and Vident Asset Management exits.
The whole transition is expected to be a tax-free reorganization for US federal income tax purposes for US investors.