TSMC adds 2 chip packaging plants at Chiayi Science Park
Business
TSMC is adding two new advanced chip packaging plants at Chiayi Science Park, making the area an even bigger tech hub.
With one plant already running and another almost ready, this move shows TSMC's confidence in Chiayi as a center for its latest chip tech.
Plants to create over 9,000 jobs
Once all four plants are up, they're expected to bring in more than $9.35 billion a year and create more than 9,000 jobs.
The new facilities will use cutting-edge packaging tech to keep up with huge demand from AI giants like NVIDIA.
As the world's top contract chip maker, TSMC is doubling down on staying ahead in the global chip race.