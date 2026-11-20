TSMC invests $500 million in Anthropic at $83 IPO price
TSMC just put $500 million into AI company Anthropic, grabbing shares at the IPO price of $83 each.
That gives TSMC a tiny slice (0.03%) of Anthropic, which just hit the Nasdaq.
It's all part of TSMC's push to get in on the next wave of AI innovation.
Anthropic IPO valued about $1.5T
Anthropic's IPO was huge, raising over $81 billion and valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion. Shares even opened 34.34% above their IPO price before settling at $97.17 on day one.
TSMC isn't stopping here: it has also got board approval to invest up to another $500 million in big-name AI players like OpenAI, showing it is serious about shaping the future of tech.