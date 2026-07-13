TSMC posts $39.62B Q2 2026 revenue up 36% on AI
Business
Taiwan's TSMC just pulled in a record $39.62 billion in revenue for Q2 2026, a huge 36% jump from last year, mostly because everyone wants more AI tech.
It even beat what analysts were expecting, showing just how big the demand for its chips has gotten.
TSMC June sales jump 67.9% YoY
June alone saw TSMC's sales soar 67.9% compared with last year.
The company makes chips for big names like NVIDIA and Apple, so it's no surprise its stock is up 57% this year.
Its June revenue data got pushed back a bit due to Typhoon Bavi closing Taipei's markets, but analysts are already predicting profits will be up 58.8%.
All eyes are on what it will say next about the future of tech and AI.