TSMC posts $39.62B Q2 2026 revenue up 36% on AI

TSMC June sales jump 67.9% YoY

June alone saw TSMC's sales soar 67.9% compared with last year.

The company makes chips for big names like NVIDIA and Apple, so it's no surprise its stock is up 57% this year.

Its June revenue data got pushed back a bit due to Typhoon Bavi closing Taipei's markets, but analysts are already predicting profits will be up 58.8%.

All eyes are on what it will say next about the future of tech and AI.