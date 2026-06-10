TSMC reports 30% May 2026 revenue jump from AI demand
TSMC, Asia's largest company, just posted a 30% revenue jump for May 2026, hitting around $13.2 billion.
What's behind the surge? Huge demand for advanced chips powering AI tech, with April and May sales up 24% compared to last year.
TSMC rides $725B AI investment wave
TSMC makes high-performance chips for companies like NVIDIA and AMD, and it's riding a wave of massive AI investment: about $725 billion from tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft this year alone.
Analysts expect TSMC's sales to keep climbing as the world races to build more AI infrastructure.
C.C. Wei warns supply will lag
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei says global appetite for AI chips will outpace supply for years. The company is planning up to $56 billion in spending by 2026 to keep up.
Still, not all markets are booming: smartphones and consumer electronics are facing tough times with high memory chip prices and cautious buyers.