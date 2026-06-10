TSMC says inflation makes things tough, will price by technology
Business
TSMC, the world's top chipmaker and the brains behind chips for NVIDIA, Apple, and AMD, says inflation is making things tough.
CFO Wendell Huang told the BBC that while costs are up, TSMC isn't planning any big price hikes; instead, it will set prices based on how advanced its tech is.
AI demand outstrips TSMC capacity
AI chip demand is so high that TSMC can't keep up, even as it expands in the US Germany, and Japan. Its most cutting-edge production will still stay in Taiwan.
Despite talk of an "AI bubble," Huang says demand from cloud giants remains strong. With global AI spending booming, TSMC isn't stepping back anytime soon.