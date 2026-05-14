TVS Motor braces for single-digit FY27 growth amid U.S.-Iran tensions
TVS Motor, India's third-biggest two-wheeler brand, is bracing for only single-digit sales growth in FY27.
The reason? Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has messed with supply chains, pushing up shipping and raw material costs, especially with the U.S.-Iran tensions affecting the key Strait of Hormuz.
TVS rolls out another price hike
To handle these higher costs, TVS is rolling out another price hike on its bikes, just one of several this year.
They're also doubling down on exports, premium models, and tighter cost controls.
Still, CEO K N Radhakrishnan points out that retail demand is holding strong across markets.
TVS FY26 sales up 24%
Despite new challenges ahead, TVS had a great FY26: sales jumped 24%, with Q4 alone up 27% (1.35 million units sold).
Strong domestic demand and a GST cut on smaller engines gave them an extra boost.