UAE billionaire says AI could replace 80% of outsourced jobs
Business
Dubai's Hussain Sajwani, speaking at Davos, warned that AI could take over large proportions of some outsourced roles—especially jobs such as accounting and nursing.
He pointed out this could hit countries like India hard, since many of their jobs serve clients abroad.
"AI is going to take 80% of accountant jobs, nurses and so on and so forth," Sajwani said.
Why Sajwani thinks this matters
Sajwani believes Europe's strict AI rules may actually backfire, putting them behind the US and China, who are investing heavily in AI.
He also noted that while smaller economies like the UAE are contributing to the AI wave, it's really America and China leading the charge.
His main worry: India could lose jobs as AI takes over traditional outsourcing roles.