UAE billionaire says AI could replace 80% of outsourced jobs Business Jan 30, 2026

Dubai's Hussain Sajwani, speaking at Davos, warned that AI could take over large proportions of some outsourced roles—especially jobs such as accounting and nursing.

He pointed out this could hit countries like India hard, since many of their jobs serve clients abroad.

"AI is going to take 80% of accountant jobs, nurses and so on and so forth," Sajwani said.