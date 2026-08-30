Musk's Starlink gets 10-year license to operate in UAE
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has awarded Elon Musk's Starlink a decade-long license to set up and run a public satellite communications network. The license was issued by the country's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). It will enable Starlink Satellite Communications LLC to provide broadband satellite internet services across the country.
Infrastructure expansion
Satellite internet to boost network resilience
The TDRA said the move adds a space-based layer to the UAE's digital infrastructure, which already has fiber-optic and 5G networks.
The regulator hopes this will diversify connectivity options, boost network resilience, and ensure continuity of telecommunications services under different conditions.
The license is expected to support connectivity across critical sectors such as maritime and aviation transport, energy, logistics, and emergency response.
Broad impact
License covers services for businesses, government entities
The license's scope goes beyond individual consumers to include businesses and government entities.
Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, said this license is a major addition to the UAE's telecommunications sector.
He emphasized that it shows the country's commitment to adopting advanced technologies while fostering an environment that supports innovation and investment.
Crisis management
Services will be subject to UAE's regulatory framework
The TDRA also said the license could help develop connectivity solutions for areas needing additional options, and improve the UAE's preparedness to respond to emergencies and crises.
This move is in line with the goals of the UAE Digital Agenda and "We the UAE 2031" vision.
Services under this license will be subject to UAE's regulatory and technical frameworks including security, information infrastructure protection, service quality, reliability, continuity, consumer rights, and data privacy requirements.