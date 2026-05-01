UAE West-East pipeline halfway done will double export capacity

Sheikh Khaled orders ADNOC fast-track pipeline

Sheikh Khaled directed ADNOC to fast-track construction of the pipeline, the UAE had already decided more than a decade ago to invest in infrastructure bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Al Jaber pointed out that global oil flows through Hormuz probably won't bounce back to normal before 2027, making this new route crucial for steady energy supplies.

Meanwhile, the UAE still depends on its existing pipeline and is no longer in OPEC, investing heavily in US energy projects.