Uber launches Agentic Pods after nearly exhausting Claude code budget

These pods dig into old processes and build custom AI tools to cut out wasted time.

The results? Financial planning dropped from 15 hours to just 30 minutes. Financial reports went from two days to 10 minutes. Marketing quality checks that used to take two weeks now wrap up in under one hour.

According to Naga, real productivity comes from ditching unnecessary steps and modernizing how decisions are made: something these pods are already delivering across Uber's teams.