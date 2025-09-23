Next Article
Uber rolls out services at Ahmedabad, Howrah railway stations
Business
Uber is now officially running services at Ahmedabad and Howrah railway stations, marking its first time managing operations at Indian train hubs.
The goal? To make it way easier for travelers to catch a ride right from two of the country's busiest stations.
Dedicated parking spots for drivers
With dedicated Uber parking spots directly linked to the stations, getting in and out should be much simpler for both riders and drivers.
More trips also mean more earning opportunities for Uber drivers—especially as passenger numbers at Ahmedabad station are projected to grow significantly in the coming decades.
This move highlights Uber's push to connect major transport spots across India.