Ubisoft reports $1.7 billion loss as CEO calls low point

Ubisoft reorganizes studios, cuts 1,200 jobs

To regroup, Ubisoft canceled seven games and delayed six more, while reorganizing half of its development studios into five "creative houses," while the rest move into support functions.

This overhaul led to a 17% drop in revenue and saw net bookings fall by over half in the last quarter.

Around 1,200 jobs were cut globally, including layoffs in Sweden, Finland, the US and voluntary exits from Paris headquarters, but Ubisoft is aiming for a comeback by 2027 with fresh titles from fan-favorite series like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.