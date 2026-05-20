UBS: Mid tier Indian IT firms outperformed giants in FY26
UBS just dropped a report showing that mid-tier Indian IT companies like Coforge and Persistent Systems outperformed the bigger names in the fourth quarter of FY26.
In contrast, giants like Infosys and HCL Technologies missed expectations, with Infosys projecting FY27 revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms, definitely on the lower side.
Clients boost AI and cloud spending
The report points to clients spending more on AI, cloud, and cost-saving tech upgrades.
Sectors like banking and manufacturing held steady, while retail and communications fell behind.
Europe and the Americas saw stronger demand than other regions.
UBS even bumped up Coforge's price target by 21% after its solid results, proof that being nimble is paying off in today's tech landscape.