UBS's new GCC in Hyderabad to create 3,000 jobs

Minister's remarks

Minister on UBS's decision

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, at the inauguration of UBS's new center, emphasized Hyderabad's growing appeal as a destination for top-tier financial institutions. He said, "The decision of UBS to establish its new center in Hyderabad reflects the confidence global industries place in our institutional stability and progressive policy framework." The minister also highlighted this development as a long-term partnership that enhances the India-EU-Switzerland corridor.