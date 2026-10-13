Uday Kotak says India should welcome Chinese manufacturing investments
Uday Kotak, Founder & Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, thinks India should start welcoming Chinese investments into its manufacturing sector.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in New Delhi, he pointed out that relying mainly on Western funding isn't enough anymore, especially with global trade shifting.
Kotak suggested India could benefit from partnerships similar to those China once had with US companies.
Uday Kotak urges diversifying investment sources
Kotak highlighted examples like SAIC Motor's MG brand to show how joint ventures can boost local manufacturing.
With tariffs and investment restrictions rising worldwide, he believes it's time for India to look beyond the West for growth.
As he put it at the forum, "Historically, India has looked too much to the West for investment, but with the challenges, particularly from the United States, and an overall more transactional approach to investment, the time has come for India to keep all its options open."
His message comes as India pushes forward with its "Make in India" initiative and looks to strengthen its economy by diversifying where investments come from.