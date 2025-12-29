Next Article
UK airfares to go up as regional airport taxes jump
Business
Flying from UK regional airports could get pricier in 2026, thanks to a big hike in property taxes.
A government revaluation has pushed business rates way up—some airports are seeing their tax bills jump more than six-fold, which is expected to make tickets more expensive.
Airports and industry groups push back
Manchester Airport alone faces a £4.2 million increase in business rates, with Birmingham and Bristol hit too.
Industry experts say these extra costs will likely end up on passengers' tickets.
AirportsUK is urging the government to rethink the plan, warning it could hurt local economies, while Manchester Airports Group says the increased costs may slow down airport upgrades over the next few years.